Open House – Lakeside School

Preschool - Kindergarten - Grades 1-7 Lakeside School invites you to our open house: Friday, Feb 22, 2019 from 9am-12pm. Meet and speak with faculty to learn what makes us unique. Drop in or reserve your spot for the open house activities: Breadmaking, Wet Felting, Circle Time, Wet on Wet Watercolour Painting, Form Drawing. Through the integration of the arts and academics using experiential learning methods, Lakeside School aims to open hearts, inspire minds, and build character. Our graduates emerge as creative, critical thinkers who can turn challenges into possibilities. Initiative, purpose, and a will to succeed. New families enjoy 2 months free tuition. Visit: lakesideschool.ca Email: enrolment@lakesideschool.ca Phone: 250-764-4130