Dining Out To End Homelessness at Kelly O’Bryan’s

Are you HUNGRY for CHANGE? If so, help us out with our vision to end the homelessness crisis in our community! Come stop by Kelly O'Bryan's, 262 Bernard Ave, on Wednesday, February 20th, at 5:00 PM. The event will be hosted at the top of the pub where the pool tables are located (Carlos O'Byran's). This event is a 19+ event. The objective of our DINE OUT fundraising events is not only to raise much needed funds for Inn from the Cold - Kelowna, but to also raise awareness surrounding the issues of homelessness in our community. Help us make a change in the community. Tickets: $20/person Dinner options: Burger (Beef, Chicken, or Veggie) + fries or salad All meals include one beverage: Domestic draft beer, glass of house wine, or a non-alcoholic beverage (coffee, tea, or pop) Additional information: We will also be selling 50/50 tickets, so don't forget to bring some cash for a chance to win! Inn from the Cold - Kelowna is a registered non-profit charity that provides support services to people experiencing, or at risk of homelessness in our community. Services include: a minimal-barrier emergency shelter, outreach and case management, a homelessness prevention program, a free store co-run with Metro Community, and a street soccer team. There are only 75 tickets in total, so get yours while you still can. We hope to see you there!