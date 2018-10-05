Biathlon Demo Day

Description: On Saturday, 3 November 2018 Telemark Nordic Club in West Kelowna is proud to offer the public an opportunity to experience the thrill of Biathlon shooting. Come try your hand at shooting under the supervision of our coaching staff on a certified Biathlon range. Time: 1200-1300 hrs: Complete forms at range and pay. 1215/1230/1245/1300 hrs: Complete safety briefing. Sessions every 15 minutes. 1220-1400 hrs: Complete two bouts of shooting 2 magazines each time! Smokies and buns available for purchase. Prizes and Wrap up! Location: Telemark Nordic Club, 4425 Glenrosa Road West Kelowna. Approximately 9km above Gorman's Mill. Park in the parking lot and walk in to the range. Signs will be posted to guide you! Cost: $15 range fee - cash only please (minimum age to shoot is 8 years old) Point of Contact: Murray Carlson 250-808-4511