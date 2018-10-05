Extra Life 2018

Watch Extra Life online and help support B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver! Extra Life is an organization that unites thousands of gamers around the world each year to play games in support of their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Since its launch in 2008, Extra Life has raised over $40 million for sick and injured kids. Car Bomb Productions, a local Kelowna team, will be taking part in this event for the fifth year in a row. Over the past four years, they have helped raise close to $7000 for B.C. Children’s Hospital, with $3200 raised last year alone. This November 3rd starting at 08:00 AM (PDT), they will be playing games for twenty-four hours straight and broadcasting it live in support of the B.C. Children’s Hospital. The day will be filled with fun events and incentives to encourage viewers to donate to this great cause. If you would like to see the day’s schedule, donate, get more information, or view the broadcast itself, please visit their team page at: http://www.extra-life.org/team/carbomb. The broadcast may contain content some find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.