Age with Confidence
Rotary Center for the Arts - 421 Cawston Avenue, Kelowna, BC Canada V1Y, Kelowna, BC
ed@sfylc.org 2505055744 (Sing for your Life)
Age with Confidence! What you need to know to add more life to your years ahead. With, Dr. Samir K. Sinha MD, DPhil, FRCPC, AGSF Friday November 9, 2018 Discover how to be the best advocate for your own healthy aging. Learn about the latest innovations in health care for older Canadians. Hear updates on the push towards the development of a National Senior Strategy. – Dr. Samir K. Sinha is a passionate and respected advocate for the needs of older adults. He currently serves as the Director of Geriatrics of the Sinai Health System and the University Health Network in Toronto and the Peter and Shelagh Godsoe Chair in Geriatrics at Mount Sinai Hospital. A leader and innovator in his field, Dr. Sinha is a highly-engaging speaker, a TEDx Talks participant, named one of Canada’s 50 most influential Canadians by Maclean’s Magazine, and in demand worldwide. Tickets: $30 All Purchase below, or call the Rotary Centre for the Arts box office at 250-717-5304.