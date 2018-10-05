View full results
Other
Nov 4 10:30 AM - 3:00 PM

Okanagan College Career Fair & Open House

Where
Okanagan College - 1000 KLO Road, Kelowna, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 04-11-2018 10:30 04-11-2018 15:00 America/Toronto Okanagan College Career Fair & Open House

Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details 

 Okanagan College - 1000 KLO Road, Kelowna, BC Michelle Lowry mlowry@okanagan.bc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
all ages
Website
http://www.okanagan.bc.ca/careerfair
Contact
mlowry@okanagan.bc.ca 250-862-5473 (Michelle Lowry)

Jumpstart your education! By attending career fair, you are eligible to enter a draw for a $5,000 tuition credit. Connect with employers, experts, professors and instructors and learn about the programs offered by Okanagan College. Explore career options and get first-hand information about the education needed to open up a new career path. Attend a special information session covering the top 15 points parents and students should know before starting post-secondary. Learn how to create your best LinkedIn profile. Tour the growing campus.
Global News