GoByBike Weeks: Use your bicycle to get here, there, and everywhere! Fall GoByBike Weeks runs October 15-29, 2018. The purpose of this event is to encourage people to use their bicycle for everyday transportation. Our goal is to educate people about tips and gear that help make it more enjoyable and safer for people to use their bikes during the colder and wetter weather (fall and winter). To do this, we have created a series of educational videos that are available on the following YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHV3ZjJ8pj3neOy46dkOHg/videos Registration is FREE! Teens and adults can register as individuals or in teams, and children can be registered as part of a school team. The provincial grand prize is a cycling trip in Sicily, Italy, sponsored by Exodus Travels! Visit www.gobybikebc.ca to register and find helpful resources such as safety videos, participation tracking sheets, and posters! We hope that people will discover that it is enjoyable to use their bike for everyday transportation.