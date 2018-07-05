SWEAT DUETS AT 9910
- When
-
Add to Calendar 03-08-2018 21:00 04-08-2018 02:00 America/Toronto SWEAT DUETS AT 9910 9910 - 9910B 109 Street NW, Edmonton, Alberta Vicky Mittal vicmittal@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- vicmittal@gmail.com 7809085263 (Vicky Mittal)
SWEAT DUETS AT 9910 Let’s “duet” in the club!!! We’ve got a huge lineup of 8 DJ’s coming your way for our August SWEAT event at 9910! Physical Copies (DJ Set)! Wright & Wong! Girls Club DJs! & Space Magic! (The new moniker of Joses Martin & Polyesterday) Nu-Disco / Disco / Bloghaus / Indie Dance / House Plus live visuals by Foxy Smulders