THE TENORS



HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: CHRISTMAS CLASSICS & THE HITS

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2018

NORTHERN ALBERTA JUBILEE AUDITORIUM – EDMONTON, AB

Doors: 7:00PM Show: 8:00PM

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 27 @ 10AM

Tickets available at www.livenation.com

Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000

Tickets (incl. GST) $36.00, $56.00, $70.00, $90.00, $125.00

(Plus Service Charges)

THE TENORS COME “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS” WITH 2018 NORTH AMERICAN CHRISTMAS TOUR

July 23, 2018 (Toronto, ON) – Multi-platinum, JUNO Award-winning vocal supergroup, The Tenors will be spreading Christmas cheer across North America with their upcoming holiday tour, “Home for the Holidays: Christmas Classics and the Hits!”

Beginning in Edmonton, AB on November 27, The Tenors will bring the spirit of Christmas to fans in 16 cities across Canada and the U.S. Tickets for the tour go on sale starting Friday, July 27 at 10 A.M. The Tenors VIP packages will include a meet and greet with The Tenors, premium seats and exclusive merchandise. Visit tenorsmusic.com/vip-options for more information.

“Performing during the Christmas season is a longstanding tradition for the three of us – whether it was church choirs, carolling, community concerts or family sing-alongs around the tree. Music and the holidays have always gone hand in hand,” said The Tenors. “We’re thrilled to share in the magic of the holidays with our fans.”

Tour dates include:

November 27: Edmonton, AB

November 29: Kelowna, BC

December 2: Seattle, WA

December 3: Vancouver, BC

December 6: Saskatoon, SK

December 8: Calgary, AB

December 10: Regina, SK

December 11: Winnipeg, MB

December 13: Prior Lake, MN

December 14: Joliet, IL

December 16: Windsor, ON

December 17: Toronto, ON

December 19: Boston, MA

December 20: New York, NY

December 21: Waterloo, NY

December 23: Ottawa, ON

Follow The Tenors and visit their website for all the latest news:

Twitter: @TenorsMusic

Facebook: Tenorsmusic

Instagram: TenorsMusic

Website: www.tenorsmusic.com

About The Tenors

Multi-platinum, JUNO Award-winning vocal supergroup, The Tenors, comprised of Clifton Murray, Fraser Walters and Victor Micallef, blend classical music and contemporary pop to deliver powerful performances and outstanding harmonies for audiences around the world. Since 2008, The Tenors have sold over 1 million albums worldwide, performed more than 1,000 shows on five continents and made over 200 television appearances. Visit www.tenorsmusic.com.