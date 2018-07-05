11th Annual Hope Classic: Run, Walk, Wheel

Our family-friendly, non-competitive event encourages participants to enjoy the outdoors by running, walking or wheeling through a 5km or 8km course at Rundle Park. At this event, there is always music, glitter tattoos, fun, and games, as well as a BBQ lunch. The Hope Classic event typically brings around 150 participants. This event is put on by the Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association of Northern Alberta (SBHANA), which is a not-for-profit organization supporting individuals and families affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus. Through this event, we hope to: raise funds for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Associations across Canada; promote public understanding of disability issues; and mobilize support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities.