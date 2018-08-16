Want to know more about the Alberta Indigenous Games?

In 2018 we have decided to introduce team sports as an annual subject for the games as we have received many requests by coaches and athletes. The Official Alberta Indigenous Games is a sporting event held every 2-years in Alberta that brings together Indigenous youth for a week of competition and culture featuring 11 different sports. The games were founded by the late Allan Ross (1955-2015) who was both a teacher and coach working with many Aboriginal youth throughout his career.

Ross based the philosophy of the games around the teachings of Dr. Martin Broken Leg’s “Circle of Courage” philosophy which consist of: Generosity, Independence, Belonging and Spirituality.

The very first edition of AIG were held in 2012 and continued on in 2013 and 2015. This summer August 16- 19th 2018, the games will make its return for its fifth edition!

