West Kelowna Closet Cleanout

The Kelowna Closet Cleanout is expanding! We are holding our next event in West Kelowna at the Westbank Lions Community Centre on May 6th from 10am to 2pm. Come shop for new to you clothing, shoes and accessories straight from the ladies closets. Enter to win door prizes, gift bags for the first 100 through the door, and a portion of the proceeds from this event will go to the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank. Check out the Kelowna Closet Cleanout Facebook page to find out more of what is being offered, what you can win, and who we are helping! Shop.Save.Support