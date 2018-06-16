Porkapalooza is back! Can you hear the sizzle and smell the mouth watering ribs yet? We sure can!

The Porkapalooza BBQ Festival is a community event showcasing the art and culture of BBQ. At its heart, it is a BBQ competition, but it encompasses all the components of a festival: local food trucks, beer gardens, food demonstration stage, a Kids Zone playground and plenty of entertainment.

This year, Porkapalooza is working with three hard-working local charities: Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Alberta, Youth Empowerment & Support Services(YESS), and AdaptAbilities,and will be taking place June 16th-17th at Northlands!

For more information, check out their website!