Baldy Moutain Sweetheart Snowshoe

Sweetheart Snowshoe: Experience romance under the crescent Moon on this Sweetheart Snowshoe Trek. Bring your special love on February 17, where you will experience a romantically lit, guided trek to Gruels Pool. Once there, snuggle up by the bonfire where you will be treated with wine, and romantic foods shared by you and your Valentine. Snowshoes are available for rent at a cost of $5.00