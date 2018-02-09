Festival
Feb 9 - Feb 11 11:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Canadian Birkebeiner Ski Festival

Where
Various - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 09-02-2018 11:30 11-02-2018 16:00 America/Toronto Canadian Birkebeiner Ski Festival

Enjoy a three-day celebration of cross country skiing and Nordic Legends. The Birkie is Western Canada’s Premier Nordic Ski Event and one of only three Birkebeiner Loppets in the world – Norway and the USA host the other two. Now in its 32nd year, the Birkie continues the tradition of honouring perseverance, courage and fortitude…as well as lots of Nordic… Full details 

 Various - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

Enjoy a three-day celebration of cross country skiing and Nordic Legends. The Birkie is Western Canada’s Premier Nordic Ski Event and one of only three Birkebeiner Loppets in the world – Norway and the USA host the other two. Now in its 32nd year, the Birkie continues the tradition of honouring perseverance, courage and fortitude…as well as lots of Nordic Fun for the whole family!

 

For more information visit: http://www.canadianbirkie.com/

 
Global News