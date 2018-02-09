Canadian Birkebeiner Ski Festival

Enjoy a three-day celebration of cross country skiing and Nordic Legends. The Birkie is Western Canada’s Premier Nordic Ski Event and one of only three Birkebeiner Loppets in the world – Norway and the USA host the other two. Now in its 32nd year, the Birkie continues the tradition of honouring perseverance, courage and fortitude…as well as lots of Nordic Fun for the whole family!

