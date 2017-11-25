Journey Of A Lifetime – Museum Of Vancouver

A train so powerful, it pulled the nation forward.

The Colonist Car is connecting Canadians once again. Journey of a Lifetime is on tour bringing the story of Canada’s historic Colonist Cars to audiences across the country. An exhibit, and a live theatre performance by Playwright Winn Bray, bring to life this incredible moment in Canadian history. Come experience this journey through the eyes of the immigrants who first settled Canada’s west.

Exhibit and performance FREE with admission to museum. Seating is general admission.

Journey of A Lifetime

Performance Dates: November 25 – December 3 , 201 7

Times: Tuesday to Friday:10:30am and 12:30pm; Saturday and Sundays: 11am and 1pm

Admission: Adults: $16, Senior: $16, Student: $16, Youth (5-18): $9; Children under 4: Free. MOV members: Free.

