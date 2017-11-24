Theater
The Man Who Invented Christmas – Advance Screening

https://bleeckerstreetmedia.com/themanwhoinventedchristmas

CKNW is proud to present the advance screening of The Man Who Invented Christmas in theatres everywhere November 24th!

The Man Who Invented Christmas tells the magical journey that led to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer), Tiny Tim and other classic characters from A Christmas Carol. Directed by Bharat Nalluri (Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day), the film shows how Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens) mixed real life inspirations with his vivid imagination to conjure up unforgettable characters and a timeless tale, forever changing the holiday season into the celebration we know today.
