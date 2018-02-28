CKNW Orphans Fund Pink Shirt Day – Coast Capital Savings

Pink Shirt Day is happening February 28, 2018. Coast Capital has once again joined forces with the CKNW Orphans Fund to raise awareness and some funds to support of anti-bullying and inclusion campaigns across the lower mainland.

The online store is open now! You can check out this year’s merchandise here!

This year’s theme and focus is Cyberbullying.

In today’s digital world, it can be impossible to escape online bullying, whether it takes the shape of harassment, spreading rumours, sharing embarrassing information or threats. This year, Pink Shirt Day is encouraging others to combat cyberbullying by thinking twice before posting something negative, and instead using the internet to spread kindness – because we know that Nice Needs No Filter!

Get your official Pink Shirt Day T-Shirt now online, in the new year at participating London Drugs or on the day of Pink Shirt Day February 28th, 2018!