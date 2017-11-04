Art Exhibit: FAMILIAR AND UNFAMILIAR – Kelly Goerzen

OPENING: SATURDAY, NOV. 4th, 2:00-4:00pm. EXHIBITION: SATURDAY, NOV. 4th THROUGH NOV. 30th.

Art Placement is delighted to present the latest solo exhibition by Saskatoon artist Kelly Goerzen, whose painterly realism has been beloved by collectors near and far for decades. Initially working exclusively in watercolour, Goerzen now paints primarily in acrylic with an impressionistic style that maintains the looseness and vitality of her earlier work in watercolour. In addition to natural landscapes, she has also become well known for her paintings of Saskatoon’s urban environment, presenting narrative vignettes of life in the city with brilliant colour, nearly photographic realism, and unconventional compositions.

The diverse works in Kelly Goerzen’s latest exhibition – a blend of paintings in her signature style, as well as new figurative sculptures – demonstrate her tremendous versatility and creativity. She has exhibited her paintings in Saskatoon for more than thirty years and her works can be found in numerous corporate and private collections throughout Canada and abroad.