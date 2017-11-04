Event
Nov 4 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

St. Thomas Wesley United Church 109th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Where
St. Thomas Wesley United Church (USE GLASS DOORS - WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE) - 808 - 20th Street West (Corner of 20th Street & Avenue H), Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 04-11-2017 10:00 04-11-2017 14:00 America/Toronto St. Thomas Wesley United Church 109th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

BAKE SALE: featuring pies, cinnamon buns and other home baking.  SOUP & CHILI SALE: frozen in 2 – 3 – 4 cup portion sizes.  PRESERVES: jam, pickles, salsa, etc.  PLUS A SILENT AUCTION:  50 items – for yourself or for gift giving, bidding takes place between 10am and 2pm, with successful bidders being contacted by… Full details 

 St. Thomas Wesley United Church (USE GLASS DOORS - WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE) - 808 - 20th Street West (Corner of 20th Street & Avenue H), Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

BAKE SALE: featuring pies, cinnamon buns and other home baking.  SOUP & CHILI SALE: frozen in 2 – 3 – 4 cup portion sizes.  PRESERVES: jam, pickles, salsa, etc.  PLUS A SILENT AUCTION:  50 items – for yourself or for gift giving, bidding takes place between 10am and 2pm, with successful bidders being contacted by phone.  FLEA MARKET:  “loonie” and “toonie” tables, jewelry and miscellaneous items.

FREE PARKING – CITY CENTRE CHURCH (PLEASE USE NORTH END/AVENUE H SIDE)

FELLOWSHIP TIME…COMPLIMENTARY BEVERAGES.
Global News