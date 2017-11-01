680 CJOB is excited to welcome YANNI to the Burton Cummings Theatre on Wednesday November 1st.

This fall legendary performer, composer, YANNI will provide fans with a closer look into his world by giving them “An Intimate Evening With Yanni – Up Close and Personal”. A night of piano and conversation, Yanni will forgo the big production as a thank you to his most dedicated fans and allow them into his world for one special evening, giving his audience the chance to ask him questions while presenting his songs on the piano in their purest form.