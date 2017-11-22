680 CJOB is excited to welcome The British Legends to the Centennial Concert Hall on November 22nd!

This all Canadian cast features the legends that ruled the pop charts all those years ago. The show consists of the best impersonators in the world with the look and sound of the Bee Gees, Adele, David Bowie and Paul McCartney. You will hear all the songs live, note for note, chord for chord exactly as the original recordings. Not only do they look like the artists they are impersonating, but they look so much like the real artists, that people think they are watching them live on stage in concert. You will hear all the hits, watch all the moves and listen to a live band that consists of studio musicians. This is a must show to see.