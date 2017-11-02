Willowstone Academy and Courage for Youth present “Talk Sex Today.” with Saleema Noon. Does talking about sex with your children and teens stress you out? Don’t worry, you’re in good company. Join us for an informational parent’s workshop: Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 6:30 to 8:00pm AT WILLOWSTONE ACADEMY (4091 LAKESHORE ROAD, KELOWNA) You will learn how to easily overcome embarrassment when talking about sexual health, learn words and concepts that are easy to use, and leave well equipped to answer the questions your children and teens ask. Saleema Noon, B.A., M.A. is a renowned sexual health educator based in Vancouver, BC. A member of the Order of British Columbia, she has been featured as an expert on CBC, CTV, and CityTV news and contributes regularly to newspapers, magazines and online publications across Canada. Her book, Talk Sex Today: What Kids Need to Know and How Adults Can Teach Them, is a must-read for all parents. Tickets are $10 (+service fee) per person. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite. Childcare will not be provided.