Okanagan College Career Fair
- When
-
Add to Calendar 05-11-2017 10:30 05-11-2017 15:00 America/Toronto Okanagan College Career Fair
Meet and talk to regional and national employers and career and education professionals at Career Fair, learn about programs offered at OC, visit College labs and shops for a first-hand look, and enter to win some great prizes. Apply for any program during Career Fair on Nov. 5 and be entered to win a semester’s… Full detailsOkanagan College - 1000 KLO Road, Kelowna, BC Michelle Lowry mlowry@okanagan.bc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- all ages
- Contact
- mlowry@okanagan.bc.ca 2508625473 (Michelle Lowry)
Meet and talk to regional and national employers and career and education professionals at Career Fair, learn about programs offered at OC, visit College labs and shops for a first-hand look, and enter to win some great prizes. Apply for any program during Career Fair on Nov. 5 and be entered to win a semester’s tuition up to $2,500. (**some conditions apply)