Nov 5 10:30 AM - 3:00 PM

Okanagan College Career Fair

Okanagan College - 1000 KLO Road, Kelowna, BC View Map
 Okanagan College - 1000 KLO Road, Kelowna, BC Michelle Lowry mlowry@okanagan.bc.ca
all ages
http://www.okanagan.bc.ca/careerfair
mlowry@okanagan.bc.ca 2508625473 (Michelle Lowry)

Meet and talk to regional and national employers and career and education professionals at Career Fair, learn about programs offered at OC, visit College labs and shops for a first-hand look, and enter to win some great prizes. Apply for any program during Career Fair on Nov. 5 and be entered to win a semester’s tuition up to $2,500. (**some conditions apply)
