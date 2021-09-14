Raji Sohal Contributor

Born and raised in the Lower Mainland, Raji moved to Montréal the day after her last high school exam to learn French. She studied Political Science and obtained her Masters in Communications from McGill University. During that time, she also hosted the internationally syndicated television series Fashion File and hosted her own show about Canadian music on CBC radio.

Raji has traveled extensively, including a working stint in China where she did voiceover work recording… Shakespeare?! As a TV reporter at CBC News Montréal, Raji covered arts and culture news.

In Raji’s free time, she enjoys doing hot yoga, cooking, and reading. Raji is a personal butler, piggyback chauffer, and cheerleader to her two beautiful children.

The Sunday morning show airs on Sunday 6 – 9am.