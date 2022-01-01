Chantal Wagner Weather/Traffic Anchor

Chantal Wagner grew up in Unity, Sask., and joined Global Saskatoon in August 2021 after working at CHAT TV in Medicine Hat, Alta., and several years in radio news.

From reporting, anchoring, and covering community events, Chantal is excited to join Global Saskatoon and to be back in her home province.

Chantal graduated from the Radio and Television program at Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon. From there, she began her broadcasting career in radio news in Melfort, Sask., at 105 CJVR and CK750.

She made the trek to Alberta in 2012 and continued radio news in Lacombe, Alta., (Sunny 94/Kraze 101.3) and Olds, Alta., (96.5 CKFM/ROCK 104.5)

In her spare time, you can find Chantal checking out the walking paths in Saskatoon with her sheltie dog named Luna.

Chantal also enjoys singing in local choirs, and teaching spin and fitness kickboxing classes.

Chantal is thrilled to be part of your morning as a Weather/Traffic Specialist with the Global News Morning Team!