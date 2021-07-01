Bhupinder Hundal News Director and Station Manager

Bhupinder Hundal is a media professional and manager with close to two decades of media experience. He is currently the News Director and Station Manager at Global BC.

Before joining Global News, Bhupinder was the Senior Producer for Television News at CBC News Vancouver. Prior to this role, Bhupinder founded CrossConnect Media, creating media solutions designed to enhance the profile of mainstream news organizations in ethnic communities.

From 2014 to 2018, Bhupinder was one of the key contributors to Hockey Night in Canada in Punjabi, both in front of the camera and behind it. He performed various on-air roles on the hockey telecasts, and was equally important in developing the strategy for Hockey Night Punjabi.

Bhupinder also had a successful tenure as the News Manager of OMNI Television (Rogers Media Inc.) in BC, overseeing the station’s Mandarin, Cantonese, and Punjabi newscasts.

Bhupinder has also been recognized for his contributions to the community. He is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee Medal.