‘I feel humiliated’: Saint-Laurent family kicked out of park over service dog

A Saint-Laurent man says he is furious after he was told he could not bring his service dog on the public premises of a local park.

“I feel humiliated,” said Peter Garish.

On June 2, Garish and his family were at Gohier Park with their service dog, Gallo.

The dog helps to assuage some of the anxiety experienced by Garish’s daughter, Alex, who is autistic.

About an hour after arriving at the park, Garish alleges a monitor approached the family to tell them dogs were not allowed, and to go to the dog enclosure if they wished to remain.

“We’re allowed to be here,” Garish said. “We’re allowed to be in any public space.”

The Mira Foundation, which trains service dogs and trained Gallo, told Global News such a response would run afoul of the law.

“Service dogs for autistic children can be in every public space and even if a child is not present, a dog needs to be with the parent at all times to maintain the training [of the dog],” said Charlotte Moses Bélanger, a psychosocial counsellor with the foundation.

Saint-Laurent officials say they called Garish to apologize.

In a written statement to Global News, a spokesperson said “our park employee should never have asked Mr. Garish to leave the park with his dog,” adding the individual was a new employee who has been instructed on Mira and its mission.