It’s safe to say no one likes to see litter. But in the north Okanagan town of Enderby, the litter problem is washing up on the banks of the Shuswap River.

For decades, there has been a dispute between people with motorized boats and people who don’t use motors on their watercraft.

As Travis Lowe reports, a special committee couldn’t solve that dispute but it did submit a report on the growing problem with garbage.