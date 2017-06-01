Global News Hour at 6
June 1 2017 10:02pm
01:49

Loading...

Local criticism of Ottawa’s derelict boat plan

Thu, Jun 1: The federal government has announced a plan to clean up B.C.’s derelict boats, but as Neetu Garcha reports, critics say the amount of money allocated is laughable.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home