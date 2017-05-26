Water closing in on Okanagan neighbourhood between two lakes

The Tween Lakes RV park in Oyama is living up to its name, but not for long.

Kalamalka Lake flooding has caused damage to infrastructure at the north end of the park and the water is creeping into private camping spots.

A canal that leads to Wood Lake to the east is rising as well.

The upper level road to the south is the only barrier between the park and the rising water on Wood Lake.

Oyama has canceled a community fun day due to flooding in a park nearby.

As lake levels are not supposed to drop for at least a month, the community in Lake Country is desperately attempting to protect properties from further damage.

Travis Lowe reports.