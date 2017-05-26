New evacuation alerts in and near West Kelowna

The community of Green Bay has been fortifying sandbag walls in anticipation of flooding on their lakefront properties.

As of Thursday afternoon, dozens of homes in the West Kelowna neighbourhood on Okanagan Lake were put on Evacuation Alert and told to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

All waterfront properties on Westbank First Nations Indian Reserve #10 between the WR Bennett Bridge and the old ferry wharf, and several lakefront cabins on Lindley Road are also on Evacuation Alert.