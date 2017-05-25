Global News Hour at 6 May 25 2017 10:43pm 01:32 Loading... Constable Sarah Beckett’s killer pleads guilty Thu, May 25: The man charged in connection with the death of Constable Sarah Beckett on Vancouver Island pleaded guilty today to two charges. Neetu Garcha reports. Guilty plea in death of RCMP officer <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3480089/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3480089/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3480089/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/313/91/1800_FENTON_PLEADS_GUIL_VAF0BY39.png" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?