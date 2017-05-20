Global News Morning Weekend BC
May 20 2017 1:03pm
“Not Dogs” are on the menu with today’s Saturday Chefs

Sat, May 20: One of the main stage chefs at Veg Expo in Vancouver, Michael Abramson of Toronto’s “Yam Chops”, shows off his veggie dogs made from carrots

