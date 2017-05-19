Kelowna to reduce parking at Gyro Beach

Plans are in motion to change the parking configuration at one of Kelowna’s most popular beaches.

Boyce-Gyro Park, best known as Gyro Beach, will be losing the south-end parking lot on Lakeshore Road to expand green space.

The City of Kelowna will close Watt Road at the north end of the park to formally connect the gravel parking lot, which will be paved.

Part of the gravel lot is being sold to pay for improvements to the park.

The section of the lot for sale is listed at $4.9 million.

Changes to the property are contingent on the sale, but could go ahead as early as the spring of 2018, according to City of Kelowna Parks Planner Lindsay Clements.

The City held an information session at Boyce-Gyro Thursday afternoon, which saw about 80 people attend to look at plans.