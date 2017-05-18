Evacuees allowed home around Central Okanagan

The last of the Central Okanagan evacuees who have spent almost 10 days out of their homes were allowed to return home tonight.

Dylan Greggains, a resident of Meadow Brook Estates off Highway 97 near Commonwealth Road, said he was going to ignite the pilot light on his hot water tank and get his family back into their routines.

The Greggains were put up at local motels by Emergency Social Services during the last few days of their evacuation.

Neighbour Patrick Mytron said his mobile home had settled while he was away and he was going to inspect for damage in the crawl space.

Neighbourhoods in Meadow Brook Estates, Holiday Park Resort and Turtle Lodges have seen water levels drop about a foot in the last week.

Sandbags should remain in place, according to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, as the threat of further flooding remains.