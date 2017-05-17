Global National May 17 2017 5:57pm 01:59 Loading... What you don’t know about Montreal’s 375-year history of inventions What do peanut butter, the Wonderbra, and Trivial Pursuit have to do with Montreal? Mike Armstrong has the surprising answer, as the city celebrates its 375th birthday. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3459982/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3459982/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3459982/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/574/359/2017-05-17T21-58-47.3Z--640x360.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?