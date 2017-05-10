Lake Country sandbagging continues to protect infrastructure

As evacuation alerts are expanded in Lake Country as a precaution, sandbagging continued Tuesday night with locals and firefighters lending a hand.

Fire Chief Steve Wilson said firefighters took over building walls around three main lift-stations in the community.

“As long as we can keep them operational, they not only serve as a main feeder for this area, they also serve for communities up in The Lakes and a lot of those areas. If those go down, we have potential of environmental issues into the lakes, and/or people wouldn’t be able to use their septic, their bathrooms.”

Sandbagging is in anticipation of rain forecast for Thursday that would increase waterways above current flood levels.