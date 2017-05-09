Lifestyle
May 9 2017 2:54pm
01:30

Loading...

Tour of Winnipeg’s Women’s Housing Initiative Manitoba

Nicoline Guerrier gives tour of the co-housing retirement home in Winnipeg’s Riverview area. Currently, there are five women in the seven-bedroom house, ranging in age from 50 to 70.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home