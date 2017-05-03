Christy Clark warns supporters Trump could stomp on BC economy

B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark asked supporters in Kelowna to choose her to fight U.S. President Donald Trump for the next four years during a campaign stop Tuesday night.

Clark said British Columbia needs a leader like her to ward off his efforts to take jobs from the province.

“Donald Trump has gone after our aluminum industry, to kill a thousand jobs in Kitimat and move them down south,” said Clark at the campaign rally held in Kelowna’s historic Laurel Packing House, once used to store and ship Okanagan fruit. “He’s gone after our dairy industry. He wants to move those jobs down south. He’s going after our forest industry, a plan to kill one in three jobs in the forest industry in British Columbia. And who knows what will be next? Intellectual property in our tech industry? Our financial services industry? Our agriculture industry? Cherries? Wine? Cider? Who knows what he’ll go after next.”

Just days prior to Trump’s inauguration, the U.S. government filed a challenge over B.C. wine only being allowed to be sold in B.C. grocery stores.

In April, the Trump administration levied a 24 per cent tariff on Canadian softwood lumber exports to the U.S., as well as verbally challenged Canadian dairy exports into America.

Clark told supporters she believes she is the leader B.C. needs into the future.