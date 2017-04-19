Sports
April 19 2017 11:16pm
Portage Terriers Win 3rd Straight Turnbull Cup

Highlights from game six of the MJHL final in Portage la Prairie as the Portage Terriers defeated the OCN Blizzard 1-0 to complete the three-peat on Wednesday.

