Global News Hour at 6 April 18 2017 9:00pm 06:00

Extended: The Hall within the BC Sports Hall of Fame

Tue, Apr 18: Jay Janower goes deep into the bowels of BC Place with Hall of Fame curator Jason Beck for an exclusive look at the priceless sports artifacts few people ever get to see.