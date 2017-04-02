Sports
April 2 2017 6:24pm
00:57

Loading...

HIGHLIGHTS: Sr. A Provincials – Killarney vs Norway House

Highlights from the Manitoba Senior “A” Provincials as the Killarney Shamrocks defeated the Norway House Northstars 8-2 on Sunday at the MTS Iceplex.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home