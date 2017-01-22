Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 22 2017 6:16pm 01:56 Loading... Toronto Public Health investigating possible norovirus outbreak at Humber College Toronto Public Health says an outbreak at Humber College that has affected 200 people is likely norovirus. Erica Vella explains. Toronto Public Health investigating possible norovirus outbreak at Humber College <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3198423/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3198423/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3198423/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/250/215/SUN_GTOR_ERICA_VELLA_220117_848x480_860330563926.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?