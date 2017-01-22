Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon
January 22 2017 2:39pm
One year after La Loche school shooting

Sun, Jan 22: A year ago, La Loche experienced its darkest hour when a 17-year-old boy shot and killed four people in the northern Saskatchewan village. Joel Senick reports.

