Global News at Noon BC
January 15 2017 6:05pm
Sunday eats: Thai curry mussels

Sun, Jan 15: Chef Tammy Wood whips up mussels in a Thai curry sauce. It’s one of the recipes she’s demonstrating at the upcoming Vancouver Boat Show at BC Place and Granville Island.

