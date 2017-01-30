WATCH LIVE: Question Period in the House of Commons

Want to watch Question Period live? Get a front row seat for all the action happening in Canada’s House of Commons in Ottawa.

Watch Canada’s federal politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Opposition leader Rona Ambrose, and NDP leader Tom Mulcair spar daily in the House of Commons during question period, streamed here live Monday to Thursday at 2:15 p.m. ET and 11:15 a.m. ET on Fridays.

The live player will disappear once Question Period has concluded for the day.

