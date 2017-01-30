Canada
January 30, 2017 9:58 am
Updated: January 30, 2017 3:12 pm

WATCH LIVE: Question Period in the House of Commons

By Staff Global News

The Parliament buildings are seen Thursday January 21, 2016 in Ottawa.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A A

Want to watch Question Period live? Get a front row seat for all the action happening in Canada’s House of Commons in Ottawa.

Watch Canada’s federal politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Opposition leader Rona Ambrose, and NDP leader Tom Mulcair spar daily in the House of Commons during question period, streamed here live Monday to Thursday at 2:15 p.m. ET and 11:15 a.m. ET on Fridays.

The live player will disappear once Question Period has concluded for the day.

Complete coverage: Global News political headlines

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Politics
Conservative Party
House of Commons
House of Commons Question Period
Justin Trudeau
Liberal Party
NDP
Question Period
Question Period Canada
Question Period Live
Watch Question Period Live

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News