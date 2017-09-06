AHS says more Western Family products may be contaminated with hepatitis A

Just days after Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced a recall of a Western Family brand pineapple product over possible hepatitis A contamination, the health authority is now warning of several other fruit products that could be contaminated as well.

On Wednesday, AHS warned the following products, all of which were sold at Alberta Save-On-Foods stores and all of which had a best-before date of Aug. 19, may be contaminated with hepatitis A:

· Western Family Fruit Salad (198 gram packages)

· Fruit Salad (227 and 425 gram packages)





· Western Family Citrus Salad (226 gram packages)· Western Family Pineapple Chunks (served in 198 gram ready-to-go cups)· Pineapple Chunks (fresh) (227 and 425 gram packages)

Hepatitis A is an infection caused by a virus that affects the liver, according to AHS. The disease can be life-threatening for elderly people or people who have chronic liver disease. Symptoms can develop between 15 and 50 days after exposure and can include tiredness, poor appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and fever followed by dark-coloured urine, light-coloured stools and yellowing of eyes and skin several days later.

Some people may get infected without noticing any symptoms but are still infectious to others. AHS says there is no specific treatment for hepatitis A, but it can be prevented through immunization. For more information on hepatitis A, click here.

No illnesses have been reported according to AHS, which adds “the risk of infection is considered to be low” for now.

“Individuals who believe they may have consumed the above noted products are encouraged to call Health Link by dialing 811,” AHS said in a news release Wednesday. “Health Link will discuss your recent history with you, and will advise on any next steps you may need to take.”

The health authority said that a hepatitis A vaccine can prevent hepatitis A infection if administered within 14 days after exposure.

“Individuals who consumed any of the above implicated products on Aug. 23 or later should receive a dose of hepatitis A vaccine.”

AHS said an investigation into the issue is ongoing and more products could be identified as possibly being contaminated.

If you’re not sure whether you have been exposed to a potentially contaminated product, AHS says to call your local Save-On-Foods store. If you have frozen any of the products identified as possibly being contaminated, AHS says you should throw it out.