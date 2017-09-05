Alberta calls for ‘voluntary evacuation’ of Waterton Lakes National Park over ‘serious wildfire’

The Alberta government issued an emergency alert calling for a “voluntary evacuation” of Waterton Lakes National Park in the southwest part of the province on Tuesday night because of a “serious wildfire” that threatened to affect the resort community.

“Cottagers, campers and visitors are encouraged to leave the area,” the government said. “All trails and park waters in the park are closed. Only the entrance parkway and the town site remain open.

“A reception centre has not been established but will be established if the situation worsens.”

People trying to leave Waterton were advised to leave “if it is safe to do so” and were being told Highways 5 and 6 and the Chief Mountain Border crossing remain open.

The government also asked people in the area to listen to local media reports and to follow officials’ directions.

Multiple area closures were announced for the national park due to “extreme fire hazard” near the popular tourist destination on Sunday.

“The Kenow Mountain fire, immediately to the west of Waterton Lakes National Park in southeast British Columbia, is now on the park boundary at Sage Pass and South Kootenay Pass,” Parks Canada said in a Sept. 3 update.

READ MORE: Wildfire risk prompts government to expand closures in Alberta

Watch below: On Sept. 5, 2017, Matt Battochio filed this report after the government closed fire protection areas as well as park trails and campgrounds in southern Alberta due to extreme wildfire risk.

At around 8 p.m. on Monday night, the Alberta government announced it was closing “fire protection areas” to the public because of the “dangerous wildfire conditions” in southwestern Alberta.

The closures affects three different “fire control zones” south of Highway 532 to the U.S. border and west to the B.C. border.

-With files from Erika Tucker