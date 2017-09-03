Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Salmon Arm, B.C. after being closed due to wildfire

The Trans-Canada Highway reopened west of Salmon Arm, B.C. shortly before noon on Sunday after a wildfire prompted its closure earlier in the day.

The wildfire broke out between Salmon Arm and Tappen. Its size is estimated at less than half a hectare and is burning at the bottom of Kault Hill between Highway 1 and the rail line, according to officials with BC Wildfire.

They said air tankers and skimmers were fighting the fire from overhead, but said it was burning in steep terrain, making the firefight difficult.

Earlier on Sunday, Drive BC reported the highway was closed 10 kilometres west of Salmon Arm in both directions.

Late Sunday morning, BC Wildfire said no buildings were being threatened at the time.